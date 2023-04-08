ANDOVER — In 2021 Sebastian Lemberger watched the sky turn red near his family’s home in Colorado due to the Marshall Fire.
“They appeared out of nowhere,” he said, of the fires. “My family had to evacuate, and that was terrifying, a lot of people lost their houses.”
Last week Lemberger, a 16-year-old Phillips Academy student who lobbies for climate action in Massachusetts, arrived in Washington D.C. as part of a national coalition called Schools for Climate Action.
Warming global temperatures have led to more volatile weather patterns, including more places being prone to wildfires and a longer fire season.
The group was there with two resolutions, one regarding education and the other addressing the mental health impact of climate change.
“No one is going to do anything about any issue if they are not informed,” Lemberger said.
The coalition met with more than 80 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. However Lemberger said due to the current makeup of the House, it is unlikely that either resolution is passed before another election. He also met with Massachusetts’ own Sen. Ed Markey.
He said while climate change is going to take a toll on the planet, it is also going to take a toll on us.
“We are about to have a generation that’s traumatized by this existential threat,” he said. “The climate crisis can create these very traumatic events for people.”
Lemberger said the mental health resolution includes providing mental health resources as part of disaster relief.
He’s also part of a statewide organization called Our Climate Massachusetts, where he lobbies for bills at the state level.
“Sometimes it feels like I am just sort of up against a wall in terms of state level bureaucracy, but when you do lobbying as a young person it feels very empowering and it feels like I am actually helping people and making a difference,” Lemberger said.
He said the last bill they got passed was the 2050 Roadmap Climate Bill in 2019.
“We pass very few pieces of legislation but when we do have a victory, even a minor one, it does so much more than doing a bake sale,” he said.
