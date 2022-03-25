Claire Song believes that young people, worldwide, should be heard.
As co-founder and president of Papillon Youth Outreach, she is helping them amplify their creative voices.
The North Andover resident and her childhood friend Evan Woo of Toronto, Canada, created the nonprofit organization as a platform for youths across the continents to share talents and unique perspectives on, well, everything.
The 17-year-old senior at Phillips Academy Andover was just a few years out of North Andover Middle School when she realized there were few, if any, vehicles for teens caught between the shadow years of adolescence and adulthood to express themselves.
“Several times, I reflected on the lack of youth representation in society,” she said. “In early 2020, I decided to create a platform that would make the youth the star of the show ... a place where they could share their experiences regarding current events. I wanted an organization for youth by youth.”
She discussed the idea with Woo, and together, they began to draft a framework.
The result was Papillon, an online community.
The founders wanted Papillon, which means butterfly in French, to be a springboard for the “creators, activists and leaders of tomorrow.” The butterfly, Song says, symbolizes youths breaking free from the cocoon of social norms through self-expression.
The two found they were not alone in their thinking. Soon, they gained followers.
Today, the global organization has more than 50 committed members representing 24 cities from 10 countries.
Creating and collaborating
Since its inception, Papillon has published two digital volumes, “Volume 1: From, Youth” and “Volume 2: Share Your Voice, Share Your Story” and developed a blog and a podcast, “Out of the Cocoon,” during which Song, Woo and other Papillon members tune in from different locales throughout North America to discuss current issues and events.
“Art is so important in our world,” Woo says. “Papillon only reinforced this notion during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was wonderful to see students from 10 countries come together to create art. Through music, dance, art and writing, we connected and shared our interests. ... I’m so glad to have brought this community together with Claire, and am happy we made a positive impact in teenagers like us.”
Massachusetts resident Elizabeth Morin credits Papillon with expanding her creative knowledge.
“I have loved getting to work with every talented individual and learn their story through their creative expression,” she says. “In Papillon, you learn ways to be creative beyond what you thought you knew.”
Maggie Situ, of Canada, is grateful for the opportunity to meet other creators through Papillon.
“There are a lot of amazing things that you can get when being involved in organizations such as Papillon Youth, but I think one of the best ones was the opportunities to meet other creators and people that have similar hobbies and interests as you,” she says. “I got to meet wonderful people from all across the world, and it has been an honor to work alongside each and every one of them.”
“Each unique submission expresses an interpretation of our youth through the use of personal stories, rhymes, brushstrokes and technology,” Song says.
There are thoughtful poems like “It Happens,” which explores anxiety, and artwork like the acrylic painting “Reaching Out to Life,” which notes that youths are in a constant state of growth.
A third volume, a wordless picture book titled “Amour De Soi,” was recently completed.
“It explores finding self-love in a society of conformity,” Song says. “It’s a heartwarming book. I’ve enjoyed how it turned out.”
Soaring into the future
All of the Papillon products are available online for free on the organization’s website, www.papillonyouth.com.
The website and logo were designed by Song, who seems to have an unending list of talents and interests, including dance, piano and violin, dating back to when she was 5 years old. Today, the young activist is on the precipice of joining yet another social class — college student. She will be off to begin her college education in the fall of 2022. Already, she is designing a succession plan for Papillon Youth Outreach.
“I will continue to oversee and direct the organization,” she says. “It’s something I really truly enjoy doing.”
The intent is to continue growing Papillon and its audience, she says. She hopes to develop collaborations as she did for Volume 2 with Kenya Connect, an empowered rural community that harnesses the benefits of education to drive sustainable development through the 21st century.
James Musyoka, executive director of Kenya Connect, is appreciative of Papillon’s work.
“From our collaboration on Volume 2, our partnership with Papillon has opened new horizons for the students at Miondoni Secondary School to be friends with students across the world through pen pal letters, as well as creating and sharing their favorite artworks and writings,” he says.
Musyoka lauds the program for “connecting the youth for mutual learning opportunities by opening pathways for them to share their world views with a broader community beyond the limits of their village.”
“They are also gaining appreciation of themselves, their culture and environment as they join ranks to be part of a greater global citizenry,” he says.
While the Papillon project is currently all volunteer, Song hopes for a day when she will have a funding source that allows expansion, as well as a day when contributors can meet in person for open mic nights and youth gatherings where they can share poetry, songs and stories.
“Everyone has such different stories,” Song says. “It’s truly magical. Everyone is so eager to participate, I want to continue fostering that. Hopefully, I will be doing this the rest of my life if I can.”
