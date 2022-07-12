ANDOVER — Phillips Academy will host a college fair for area students and parents Thursday, July 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Snyder Center.
More than 70 colleges and universities from across the country will be on hand, including Bates College, Boston College, Dartmouth College, Drexel University, Kenyon College, Providence College, Syracuse University, University of Michigan, the United States Military Academy, and Yale University.
The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by Andover Summer at Phillips Academy and the (MS)2, the Mathematics and Science for Minority Students program. Attendees can park in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot.
Phillips Academy to host secondary school fair
ANDOVER — Phillips Academy will also host a secondary school fair for area students and parents Thursday, July 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Snyder Center.
Over 50 schools from across the country will be represented, including Brewster Academy, Dana Hall School, Foxcroft School, Fryeburg Academy, North Country School, and Santa Catalina School.
The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by Andover Summer at Phillips Academy. Attendees can park in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot.
Methuen to host Veterans Sunset Salute
METHUEN — A Veterans Sunset Salute will be held July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St.
Golf carts will be available in the parking lot for those who need them.
Registration is required. Please call the Veterans Office at 978-983-8585.
Northeast Legal Aid awarded $100K Cummings grant
LAWRENCE — Northeast Legal Aid recently received a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation.
The Northeast Massachusetts based organization was chosen from a total of 580 applicants during a competitive review process and will receive $ 100,000 over the course of two years. Northeast Legal Aid offers free civil legal services to low-income and elderly residents across Essex County and Northern Middlesex County. Its services range from tax controversy to assistance for domestic abuse victims, eviction defense, consumer protection, emergency assistance and much more.
“This generous grant from the Cummings Foundation will help Northeast Legal Aid to continue to fund a medical - legal partnership with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center through which we work together to resolve health - harming legal problems that patients often encounter,” said George K. Weber, Northeast Legal Aid’s executive director.
Timberlane Owls honored for grades
PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional High School’s top 11 students in academics have been recognized for their achievements. Here are their names, chosen colleges and areas of study:
Lindsey Cornelius, nursing and Air Force ROTC at Auburn University; Emily Hatt, biology at University of South Florida; Lauren Hayes, statistics and biostatistics at University of New Hampshire; Laura Hills, biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology at University of New Hampshire; Ellie Kennedy, molecular genetics at University of Vermont; Samantha Marino, criminal justice at Rochester Institute of Technology; Landis Nadeau, business entrepreneurship at University of New Hampshire; Sarah Richman, physics at Brown University; Anthony Rousseau, biological sciences at University of South Carolina; Joseph Shivell, aerospace engineering at Pennsylvania State University and Lauren Violette, photojournalism and political/data science at Northeastern University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.