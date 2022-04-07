From left: Trey Lynch as the Tinman, TJ Briggs as the Cowardly Lion, Max Popoloski as the Scarecrow and Jaylene Viera as Dorothy. Haverhill High School's drama club will present its spring musical, ''The Wizard of Oz'' April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium. Haverhill High's production is directed by Melissa Allen. The show's tech team is led by Matthew Lima. 4/05/2022
Carl Russo/Staff photo
TJ Briggs as the Cowardly Lion performs the song ''If I Were King of the Forest''
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Lidiya Ryan as the Wicked Witch of the West threatens to get Dorothy and her little dog too.
Carl Russo/Staff photo
From left: TJ Briggs as the Cowardly Lion, Jaylene Viera as Dorothy, Max Popoloski as the Scarecrow and Trey Lynch as the Tinman perform the song, ''We're Off To See The Wizard''
Carl Russo/Staff photo
PHOTOS: Haverhill drama club to present “The Wizard of Oz”
Photos by Carl Russo
Haverhill High School’s drama club will present “The Wizard of Oz” April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 137 Monument St. Please arrive a half hour prior to the start of the show.
A concession stand will be operating outside the auditorium and will offer snacks and beverages. There will also be various raffle items available as well as a fundraiser to support the drama club. The show will run approximately two and a half hours, including intermission.
The cast includes Jaylene Viera as Dorothy Gale; Sophia Delle Chiaie as Toto; Max Popoloski as the Scarecrow; Trey Lynch as the Tinman; TJ Briggs as the Cowardly Lion; Maya Bennett as Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and Lidiya Ryan as the Wicked Witch of the West.