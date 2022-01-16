BOSTON — As hospitals battle a record surge of COVID-19 infections, physicians are urging the state to create a system to track empty beds in emergency rooms to ease capacity issues.
Hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid a steady rise of infections among the unvaccinated, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Acute care hospitals are also fielding higher-than-normal levels of people seeking treatment for influenza and other infectious diseases, as they struggle to provide care for patients amid chronic staffing shortages.
“This surge is different,” said Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Healthcare and chair of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees. “As scary as things may have been for providers in the early days of COVID, things are now much worse.”
Emergency room physicians said efforts to treat the flood of people seeking care for COVID and other ailments has been complicated by the lack of a tracking system to determine how many intensive care beds are available.
“Right now, there is no system for tracking where the empty beds are in the state,” said Dr. Phillip L. Rice, chairman of emergency medicine at Salem Hospital in Salem, who has proposed setting up a state database of available beds. “That is something the state should have done a long time ago but hasn’t.”
To be sure, acute care hospitals regularly report to the state Department of Public Health how many patients they have in their emergency rooms.
But there is no real-time, statewide tracking system allowing medical directors to see how many ICU beds are available in other hospitals on any given day.
“When we run out of space, I have to call around to MassGeneral and other hospitals to find empty beds,” Rice said. “That’s not the way it should be done.”
He said New York City set up an ICU tracking system during the height of the pandemic requiring hospitals to provide the number of available beds to the city.
But Rice acknowledges that some hospitals might be reluctant to “give up their autonomy” by turning over data on the number of inpatient beds to the state.
“There’s really only one force that can do that, and that’s the governor,” he said. “I’m not sure if it’s on his radar, but that’s what needs to be done.”
There are federal tracking systems, but they have been criticized for providing inaccurate data about the number of available beds in individual states.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services collects state-level hospital patient data through the HHS Protect program and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, but reports have shown that the data provided by the two initiatives is often conflicting.
A review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 14 states have COVID-19 inpatient tallies that are consistently lower than HHS Protect’s, while 27 state tallies are higher and lower than the federal tracking system.
Like most states, Massachusetts has seen a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations that have pushed the healthcare system to the brink.
On Thursday, the state reported 18,721 new COVID-19 infections and 36 deaths related to the virus.
More than 3,100 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 484 being treated in intensive care units, according to the state agency.
Gov. Charlie Baker has taken a number of steps in recent weeks to help ease hospital capacity issues, issuing orders requiring acute care facilities to postpone non-emergency surgical procedures and curtailing non-emergency visits.
On Friday, the hospital association issued a dire warning that acute care facilities are “in crisis” and urging the public to get vaccinated, take personal precautions, and avoid emergency rooms for routine testing or mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Patricia Noga, MHA’s vice president of clinical affairs, said hospitals are trying to manage the crisis amid capacity issues that are “unlike we have ever seen before.”
“This has made it even more challenging to transfer patients to other facilities, as everyone is now stretched for beds at the same time,” she said. “We are working around the clock, and in partnership with the state, to help hospitals load-balance and facilitate patient transfers as soon as appropriate beds become available.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.