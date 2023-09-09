SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day
Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Cost: Free; donations gratefully accepted
Info: www.westparishgardencemetery.org
Questions? 978-475-3902
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
GROVELAND: Groveland Day
Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment and more!
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pines Recreation Area
Info: www.grovelandma.com/groveland-day-committee
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Sensory Playtime (Ages 2-6)
Bring your kids to engage their senses and imaginations at stations that offer various tactile experiences.
10-11 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Greek Festival
Live band, kids zone, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava and more! Bring your family and friends!
11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Info: Email: festival@andoverorthodox.org
LAWRENCE: Pop Up Library
Learn about programs and services offered by GLCAC and other organizations in the region that promote the health, wellness, safety, security, education, and stability of individuals and families residing in the Greater Lawrence Community and beyond. Also, have fun with music, dancing, raffles, games and arts and crafts. Or take part in a children’s games, join the Caribbean Rhythm dance party with Ramon Salomon and listen to music performed by Lawrence native Malique.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Campagnone Park, Common Street
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Witchcraft History Tour
Don’t miss this fascinating tour of North Andover locations that were involved in the witchcraft trials, including the Parson Barnard House, the old cemetery, the location of Rev. Francis Dane's home and the location of the meeting house.
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: $25 per person
Register: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
Questions? 978-686-4035
ANDOVER: Puzzle Race
Can your team complete a jigsaw puzzle faster than your friends and neighbors?
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Israel Levitan
2-4 p.m., Johnson Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Willie J. Laws Band
Willie is a Texas guitar “gun slinger,” vocalist and songwriter following in the footsteps of T-Bone Walker, Lighting Hopkins, Albert King, and many others. His band’s music is the kind of real Texas soul, all mixed up with classic R&B, country, and blues/funk, that grows from the Texas soil.
8 p.m., North Parish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $21 per person
Info/tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
HAVERHILL: Co-Ed Lacrosse
Sundays, September 10 - October 8, times vary by age group
All experience levels are welcome.
Golden Hill Elementary School, 140 Boardman Street
Cost: $30 per person
Info/register: 978-374-2388 / Vo@cityofhaverhill.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour
Beginning at the top of Central Street, this tour re-visits the street as it looked in 18th and 19th centuries learning about the 3 churches, the varied home architectural styles and the interesting people who lived there.
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Greek Festival
Live band, kids zone, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava and more! Bring your family and friends!
11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Info: Email: festival@andoverorthodox.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Art Across Asia with the Asian Art Museum (Virtual)
Explore some of the very best treasures of the Asian Art Museum in this virtual series.
2:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
NORTH ANDOVER: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
9 a.m., North Andover Fire Department, Station 2, 9 Salem Street
Info: www.northandoverma.news
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber's Annual Golf Tournament
Mark your calendars for the Haverhill Chamber's Annual Golf Tournament!
Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., Bradford Country Club
Cost: $220 Individual, $880 Foursome, or $1,100 Featured Foursome
Register online at tinyurl.com/2ubbr6jd
Questions? 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
METHUEN: Community Celebration: 30th Anniversary of Methuen Festival of Trees
Guided tours of the Methuen Museum of History and a brief trolley tour of other historic properties. For children, there will be games, a bouncy house and complimentary popcorn and cotton candy. The first 500 children will receive a souvenir of the Festival’s 30th Anniversary. There will also be entertainment and a variety of food options available for purchase.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Methuen Museum of History, 37 Pleasant Street
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Mod Podge Keychains
Make your own custom keychain!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: “Who Is? What Is? Book Club (ages 7-9)
Kids will discuss selections from everyone’s favorite nonfiction series. This month they’ll talk about the zany Looney Tunes cartoons and Chuck Jones, one of the primary creative forces (animator, cartoonist, writer, director, producer) behind the beloved cartoons.
5-5:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: ESOL Conversation Circle
Come practice your English conversation skills in a casual and relaxed atmosphere.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Pajama Storytime (Ages 5+)
Wear your favorite pajamas for a snack and story time.
6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Jurassic Park, the story of a Franchise (Hybrid)
Join film speaker Frank Mandosa to hear about this blockbuster, its two sequels, and the 21st century sequel trilogy that renamed the brand Jurassic World! Come to the library or zoom from home.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: The British Invasion and American Answer: A Musical Journey
Take a fun and nostalgic journey through the most iconic and greatest era of rock-and-roll history with author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Club
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome!!
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
NEWBURYPORT: Domestic Violence Advocacy Training
Tuesdays & Thursdays, September 12 – October 12
Space is limited. This is an interactive training series and requires on-camera participation.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 2 Harris Street
Cost: $300
Register/info: 978-388-1888 / www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
HAVERHILL: 27th Annual AgeSpan Golf Classic
Entry fee includes green fees and cart, player gift item, driving range, putting contest, closest to pin contest, hole-in-one prizes, swing clinic with the pro, luncheon.
Shotgun start is at 10 a.m., Haverhill Golf & Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $195 for individual or $750 per foursome. All proceeds benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps older adults live safely at home.
Register: 978-683-7747 / www.agespan.org/golf-classic
GROVELAND: The History of the Presidency
Local historian Lee Thomas Lee will present a slideshow he will share while he talks about the history of the Presidency.
2-3 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way, off Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Batman movie marathon with “The Dark Knight”.
2:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scout Meeting
Tuesdays
3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
Questions? 978-620-3603 / crystal.arias@cityoflawrence.com
HAVERHILL: Paper Cut Out Animation Workshop (Grades 6-12)
In this hands-on 7 week class, local filmmaker, and animator Tim Smyth will teach the basics of animated filmmaking. Students as a group will make all the characters, props, and sets out of paper, and animate them in stop motion. It will be a Halloween-themed project, so the characters would be skeletons, Jack-O- Lanterns, bats, and the like.
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Anime Club (Ages 13-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Sewcial Club
Do you sew and want to meet other people who do too? Drop in and chat about your current project!
6-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMILTON: Cantemus Chamber Chorus Auditions
Cantemus, a group of around 40 talented singers from the north shore and southern New Hampshire, is looking for new singers in all voice parts — especially tenors and basses.
6 p.m., Miles River Middle School, 5 School Street
Appointment: www.cantemus.org/auditions / email to info@cantemus.org
HAVERHILL: How to Reduce College Costs (Virtual)
Learn little-known financial strategies you can use to reduce college costs, improve admissions chances, and increase scholarship opportunities. Learn income, asset, and borrowing tools, as well as the new FAFSA rules and how they will impact what you pay for college.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
