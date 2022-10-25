HAVERHILL — Pickleball, which is considered the fastest growing sport in America, has come to Riverside Park.
The city recently opened four pickleball courts in the park, in an area behind the stadium. The game is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Players young and old, both singles and doubles, use large paddles and hard plastic balls similar to Whiffle balls, which are served underhand to start a game.
The court is the size of a badminton court and the net is 2 inches lower in height than a tennis net. It's also an easy game to learn.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the game of pickleball is very attractive to older adults who might find it difficult to play tennis due to the physical demands of the game.
Although the pickleball courts are open to all, Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette said those wishing to use them are advised to make a reservation at https://haverhillrec.activityreg.com/selectfacility_t2.wcs.
"Next spring we are looking at introducing some formal programs such as lessons or pickleball leagues for seniors, and incorporate a planned indoor facility, which is currently in the design stages," Ouellette said.
Fiorentini said the pickleball courts were built using $100,000 obtained by State Sen. Diana DiZoglio as an amendment to the FY22 state budget. DiZolio also obtained $25,000 for new outdoor exercise equipment for Riverside Park.
"A lot of seniors have requested pickleball courts and we expect that next spring and summer the demand will be big for pickleball," Fiorentini said.
Fiorentini said the idea for outdoor exercise equipment came from former City Councilor William Macek, who had long advocated for adult fitness equipment at Riverside Park.
"I tried for years to get it into the budget and although the mayor liked the idea, the money wasn't available," Macek said. "I'm very happy to learn he was finally able to get this done."
The exercise equipment was installed on a new concrete slab near the outdoor restrooms and include a rowing machine and various pieces of equipment designed for stretching and building strength. The pickleball courts replace the old tennis courts, which city official said were no longer usable.
DiZoglio stopped by the park on Tuesday to see the new courts and exercise equipment then posted a message on the mayor's official Facebook page.
"Great to join Mayor Fiorentini to tour the new pickleball courts at Riverside Park in the city of Haverhill," she said. "So grateful to have been able to secure the funding for this project to provide a fun and safe place for the community to gather and play."
Ernie DiBurro, a member of Haverhill High School's Class of 1952 whose family runs Academy Lanes in Bradford, said he plans to spend $1 million to build an indoor sports facility at Riverside Park, which he said will have two tennis courts and two pickleball courts and will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use.
"I wanted to do something for Haverhill High's tennis team to use along with members of the public," DiBurro said. "The high school's tennis coaches are ecstatic over the possibly of having indoor courts."
DiBurro previously donated about $900,000 to build and equip a state-of-the-art sports clubhouse at the stadium for use by Haverhill High sports teams. Prior to that he paid to renovate and outfit a fitness room at the Charles C. White Pool on the high school campus and also paid for the construction of a large iron gate entrance to the school’s athletic fields with cobblestone walkway and brick and steel archway. He also paid for fencing to secure the athletic fields and for lighting around the track.
For basic instructions in playing pickleball, visit online at www.playpickleball.com/how-to-play.
