SALEM, N.H. — The town will have to wait another year for new pickleball courts at Michele Memorial Park, as construction on the anticipated project has been pushed to at least spring 2024.
Selectmen approved the $200,000 project in October 2022, which will add five pickleball courts along with other park improvements like resurfacing the existing tennis courts.
Money from the American Rescue Plan and local recreation impact fees will pay for construction.
The project was complicated in April when Community Services Director Katie Duffey said a town engineer needed to be hired to determine if the site for the courts was appropriate after a preliminary meeting where potential bidders raised questions that no one could answer.
At that time, she hoped for pickleball play on the new courts this summer — which is no longer a reality.
Assistant Town Manager Joe Devine provided an update on the project during the Recreation Advisory Committee meeting on June 8.
Devine said the next move is to survey the area after the town engineer inspected the site and determined that steps will have to be taken to deal with potential drainage problems.
He added after that after the surveyors complete their work, the site would have to be engineered properly to prevent sinkholes and cracks in the courts.
The survey will be completed by mid-July followed by an engineering report in October, he said. The project would then go out to bid with construction to begin in spring 2024.
Prior project talks led Devine to believe the courts will take four to six weeks to build. He is hopeful to break ground on the project in March or April and have the courts ready by Memorial Day 2024.
“We’re hopeful it is going to come through easy and make it happen,” said Devine.
Committee Member Kelly Moss noted $8,000 is allotted on the survey and engineering. She asked if the original project plan can be adjusted if costs increase.
Devine said they could scale back parking to get the courts constructed.
Committee Member Glen Yergeau asked if the project could be accelerated.
Devine replied the survey won’t come back for another month and construction can’t start earlier than next year if it’s to be done properly.
“We want to make sure we are doing it right,” Devine said. “That’s the biggest thing right now.”
