It was the job Rob Pike had dreamed of since childhood.
Now, Pike will officially lead the Haverhill High football program.
Pike has been hired as the new head football coach for Haverhill High — the school where he starred as a player and began his coaching career two decades ago under his late father — Hillies athletic director Tom O’Brien announced on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m thrilled, I really am,” said the 42-year-old Pike, a 1999 graduate of Haverhill High. “Haverhill is home for me. It’s a job that I dreamed of when I was a little kid watching games on the Haverhill sideline. This city is special to me, Haverhill High is special to me and Haverhill football is special to me.”
A history teacher at Haverhill High since 2003, Pike replaces Tim O’Connor, who has been placed on paid administrative leave after 13 seasons as head coach due to an ongoing investigation into hazing incidents.
Pike declined to comment on the hazing scandal.
Pike now follows in the footsteps of his father, Bob Pike who served as Haverhill High football coach from 1986-1999.
This marks the third head coaching stop for Pike. He took over a winless Salem (N.H.) High program in 2013 and led the Blue Devils to a 50-23 record and three straight trips to the Division I semifinals over seven seasons. He then served two seasons as head coach at Lowell High (2020-21, 8-8 record) before stepping down.
Pike spent last season as the offensive coordinator for Andover High, leading the Golden Warriors to a 10-1 record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals. The Golden Warriors featured one of the most potent offenses in the state, averaging 39.5 points per game.
“When I heard the (Haverhill) job was open, I put my name in,” said Pike, who now lives in North Andover. “I wouldn’t have left Andover unless it was a perfect opportunity, and it was here at Haverhill. Haverhill is Haverhill, it’s my home. And the chance to coach in the same building where I teach is also exciting. There are a lot of great kids in Haverhill, and a great football tradition. It was too good to pass up.”
The Haverhill High job is truly a return home for Pike.
“My dad got the Haverhill job when I was 6-years-old,” said Pike. “From that point on, I was on the sidelines every game rooting for the Hillies. I remember, even before my dad got the job, we would listen to the games on the radio or go down and watch the games at the stadium. It’s special to me to coach in the same city that my father did.”
After starring on the field for the Hillies, then playing at Saint Anselm College (Manchester, N.H.), Pike joined Haverhill as an assistant coach in 2003 under his father, and remained with the Hillies until 2009, rising to the role of offensive coordinator. He them moved on to Salem High as an assistant, serving as defensive coordinator before being hired as head coach of the Blue Devils.
“Every year you learn new things and grow as a coach,” said Pike. “You learn new ways of communicating with the kids and new ways to attack offenses and defenses. I always try to keep evolving and changing as a coach.”
The news of Haverhill hiring Pike was met with cheers from the region’s football community on Twitter. Methuen coach Tom Ryan posted, “Home run hire for Haverhill,” while Windham head coach Jack Byrne posted, “Awesome choice!” Former Haverhill High star Adam Gagne, who coached with Pike, added, “Awesome news!! Great Hire!!”
Pike will now set his focus on meeting with his players and building his coaching staff.
“(Meeting with the players) will start next week,” he said. “This being vacation week, the kids are all scattered around. Next week I’ll get in there and start meeting with the kids and start working towards the 2023 season.
“The core of football is always about the players. If you have good players that work hard and stay focused, great things will happen. Football is a great game, where you can learn great life lessons and learn a good attitude. We want Haverhill football to be high-character, good young people who are also playing good football.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.