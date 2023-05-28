DERRY — Town councilors have reconsidered a previous decision to impose time limits at a local parking lot, giving the community several more weeks until the new rules take effect, and allowing Pinkerton Academy students to continue using the lot until the end of the school year.
Councilors voted at a meeting May 2 to put new restrictions in place at the Rider Field parking lot off Tsienneto Road, imposing a two-hour time limit, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., on weekdays during the school year.
The plan was developed in response to concerns that the parking lot was being used mostly by Pinkerton Academy students.
But in a vote on May 16, councilors decided to delay the new rules until school is out for the summer. The new start date for enforcement is June 21.
The parking lot with 55 spaces was paved and striped last year, thanks to funding appropriated through recreational improvement planning efforts. But on a daily basis, most spaces are filled and it’s free to park there.
Rider Field is primarily used for weekend youth soccer games and also during midweek evening practices from April through November, drawing many who park there for games or training.
The parking situation drew concerns from some living nearby in the 30-unit Oakwood development.
Complaints have come in concerning noise from the student drivers early in the morning, including excessive engine noise, loud voices and tire burnouts.
“Shortly after paving the lot, most of the spaces were filled by Pinkerton Academy students who arrive before 7 a.m. and leave by 3 p.m.,” an earlier report to council stated. “The students walk to Tsienneto Road and walk to Pinkerton using either the new rear access to Pinkerton or the sidewalk network along Tsienneto Road and North Main Street.”
The town’s park staff also have to deal with picking up trash left by those parking in the lot, Fowler said, and cars have blocked access to a town water tower.
There are also concerns about what might happen during winter snowstorms when it’s necessary to get plows into the lot.
The Upper Room, a Family Resource Center, is located along Tsienneto Road and close to Rider Field and the parking lot. Certain spots will remain available to the Upper Room and won’t fall under new restrictions.
There will be fines in place for those not following the rules.
Electronic display signs will be posted to give the public the updated information and rules about parking there.
Having more time before the rules start will not only help students round out the school year, but will also give the town more time to educate the public. “We can do better education and get the news out there,” said Councilor Charlie Foote.
Local law enforcement will also make sure Pinkerton officials are aware of the new time restrictions at the lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.