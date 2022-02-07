HAVERHILL — The man accused of pulling the trigger in a 2017 murder pleaded guilty Monday.
Kenneth Pitts, 22, of Frankford, Delaware, pleaded guilty in Salem Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter, armed assault with intent to rob, and carrying a firearm without a license for the murder of Bryce Finn, wrote Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, in a statement.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler imposed the recommended sentence of 23 to 25 years in state prison followed by 5 years of probation, Kimball said.
Pitts was one of four people charged in Finn's murder.
Thomas Warner, Nicholas Mandato and Joseph Benner were also charged with murder in 2018, about a year after Finn was killed. Each of the other men are scheduled for change of plea hearings on February 18, Kimball said.
Finn, 18, was shot to death in the doorway of his Bradford home in June 2017, shortly after he graduated from Haverhill High School.
During the bail argument in 2018, Essex Assistant District Attorney Christina Ronan told the court that on June 6, 2017, the three men traveled from Delaware to Haverhill to rob Finn of "money, drugs and jewelry" at his home. During the robbery, Finn was shot in the chest after opening the kitchen door of his home.
The murder went unsolved for 13 months until a cooperating witness helped prosecutors identify Mandato as being involved in the murder of Finn, Ronan said.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett thanked Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Robert DeMeo and Sgt. Brian O'Neill, and Haverhill Police Detective Rick Welch for their work to solve the case.
While he was in custody, his cellmate identified Pitts and Warner as taking part in the "robbery/murder" of Finn.
"Kenneth Pitts was going to be the shooter, and Thomas Warner and Kyle, a Haverhill individual, were going to be the lookouts," she said, noting that cell phone communications provided information as to the location of their car on the day of Finn's murder as well as texts between the men.
No one named Kyle has been arrested for the murder.
Staff reporter Mike Labella contributed to this report.