DERRY — A gathering of young musicians continued a mission to keep a teen’s memory alive while highlighting music and support.
Pizzastock 5.5 returned to the Tupelo Music Hall on Sunday, hosted by the Jason R. Flood Memorial, and brought the community together with a day of music, pizza and support to honor the teen’s life while placing emphasis on suicide awareness and prevention.
Jason Flood died by suicide in 2016, and had been a member of a band MKAO — with songs mostly about friendship and pizza.
That led Flood’s parents Doug and Danielle, along with MKAO band members, to do something to remember Jason and support others. This led to the beginning of Pizzastock and the onset of a full-fledged music festival that would also benefit the community.
The first Pizzastock was in 2017, headlined by Flood’s band MKAO and raising $2,200 in its inaugural event to support the Sonshine Soup Kitchen.
And what was first intended as a one-time event, blossomed into a larger mission.
More Pizzastock events have been held in the years since, keeping that mission alive to encourage and exhibit local musicians, do charitable work in the community, and to continue remembering Jason.
The Jason R. Flood Memorial also got underway as a nonprofit effort to support the youth in the area and forge communication and support.