PLAISTOW — Selectmen accepted a proposed budget of $1,009,478 for trash collection next year as the town continues to work through issues with its contractor.
The proposed budget calls for a 1.48% increase in spending approved for 2022. The rise comes primarily from contracts and tonnage costs.
The town has dealt with trash concerns since Republic Services took over contracts in Plaistow from JRM Hauling & Recycling.
Past complaints involved early trash pickup, skipped streets and waste bags piling up.
Town Manager Greg Colby and selectmen provided updates on trash collection during the board’s recent meeting.
Colby said the town is aware that area communities are experiencing similar issues with Republic Services but has at least seen some positive changes made.
“For the most part, at least our trash is being picked up,” Colby told selectmen. “It’s not sitting on the side of the road.”
But it is unclear if there has been cross-contamination of recycling with trash pickup.
Selectman Bill Coye asked Colby in his budget presentation if he knew what the contamination rates with recycling have been since switching to Republic Services.
“We have no idea with the new company,” Colby said. “We are working on sorting the information out that we are getting from them. Just like the trash, there are some hiccups with it.”
Chairman Jay DeRoche commented on the town’s ongoing trash concerns, noting that he believes there is progress.
“We are working through it,” DeRoche said at the meeting. “It’s not fun. It’s not easy right now, but I think we are in better shape than other cities and towns dealing with the same issues with this company.”
Representatives from Republic Services are expected to address selectmen soon to provide updates on changes made to improve trash collection.
