PLAISTOW — A quick response by firefighters was crucial in limiting damage to 27 Cottonwood Road after a fire Tuesday afternoon, but the family who lives there won't be able to return until repairs are made, according to Plaistow fire Chief Chris Knutsen.
Knutsen said his crew — with assistance from Salem, Kingston, Haverhill, Atkinson and Hampstead — efficiently extinguished the attic fire in 13 minutes.
Video footage from the scene shows a large amount of smoke seeping from the roofline.
"After a preliminary investigation, it appears to be an accidental fire that started in the attic," Knutsen said. "It was probably electrical."
He said there were no injuries to firefighters or the homeowners and children inside when the fire broke out.
"Attic fires inherently cause problems to get access too," Knutsen said. "Our guys were able to quickly get up there and get water on it right away."
According to the chief, the family will be out of their home until damages from the water and smoke are repaired, as well as the electrical system that malfunctioned.
"Their needs have been taken care of," he said. "They made arrangements for somewhere else to stay and didn't need our assistance with that."
Station coverage was provided by Derry, Newton, Danville and Sandown.