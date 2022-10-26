PLAISTOW — The Board of Selectmen accepted the fire department's 2023 proposed budget of $969,130 which accounts for projected higher payroll costs associated with a increasing trend of building fires the department has responded to this year.
The costs incurred relate to those who assist full-time firefighters on scene at calls.
The fire department has seen a 17% increase in its call volume overall this year from 2021 which include calls for rescue and EMS response and public assistance — among other calls — in addition to fire incidents.
The 2022 fire response has been a surprising development in town.
Out of 43 fire responses, Chief Chris Knutsen said eight were major building fires. The department typically responds to one or two major town fires every year, he added.
The fires were mostly residential and started from various sources, he explained.
Eight is a higher number than the department normally sees and Knutsen projects it could be a trend that continues next year.
When developing the 2023 budget, he took in account a potential high fire response needed. He doesn't see those numbers decreasing from this year's totals and thinks this is “the new normal.”
“When you look at it month-by-month, it's not trending that way,” he said.
Plaistow fire is an around-the-clock entity with three firefighters on duty at all times. This was something he changed when he took over as chief in 2020.
When there's a building fire, however, additional back-up is often required. The three firefighters at the station first report to the scene and then call members to provide assistance.
“We are still predominantly a call department when we have a building fire,” Knutsen said. “We have to call-in call members that help bring more apparatus and man-power to the scene.”
He explained that while call members affect the hourly expenditures for the department, they are needed to effectively control fires.
Although the number of fires increased, Knutsen said recent departmental changes has allowed them to keep life safety their main priority and continue to prevent substantial property loss.
Being a 24-hour station has drastically reduced response times to a fire scene from 15 minutes to fewer than six minutes.
“The community has really seen real-life scenarios of how our faster response has stopped these fires from becoming large,” Knutsen said. “We have saved several homes and properties because within a few minutes of us getting there, we've got the fire stopped.”
