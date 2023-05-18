PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Fish and Game Club will hold a second Fishing Derby for children that need a little extra space or have other personal requirements.
The derby will take place on Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8 Mayray Avenue.
For more information or special requests, email Jon@odscorp.com.
East Kingston library holds "Book, Bake and Plant Sale"
EAST KINGSTON —The annual Friends of the East Kingston Public Library “Book, Bake, and Plant Sale” is Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the library, 47 Maplevale Road.
A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, June 3.
All proceeds will benefit the library.
Derry beach passes now available
DERRY — Galliens Town Beach passes are now on sale at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway.
Derry residents looking to purchase a beach pass may do so at the Parks & Recreation Office. Proof of residency is required to buy a pass.
Please call 603-432-6136 for more information.
The Center for Life Management to welcome known meteorologist
ATKINSON — A prominent, nationally-known meteorologist will be the keynote speaker when The Center for Life Management in Derry holds a fundraiser on Thursday, June 8, at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Meteorologist, author and storyteller Ginger Zee of ABC News and “Good Morning America” is the guest speaker and will share her own struggles with anorexia, abusive relationships and depression.
The Center for Life Management has been providing comprehensive behavioral and mental health care to the region for more than 50 years and offering help for those of all ages.
Tickets are $100 per person and available at bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile.
Tables and sponsorships are available. Most sponsorships include access to a private welcome reception with Zee before the event.
For more information contact Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-956-0770 or email her at mballardsullivan@clmnh.org.
Community shredding event in Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Plaistow Public Library is holding a shredding event on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the library grounds, 85 Main Street.
The event is open to the public and all materials will be shredded on site by a professional data shredding company.
Cost is $10 per medium-sized box with three boxes for $25.00. Cash or checks only please. Checks should be made payable to the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library
All funds raised at the event will benefit the Friends of the Library which supports the library with many of its programs and services to the community.
For more information, call 603-378-0109.
Support local vendors at artisan market in Atkinson
ATKINSON —The Women’s Civic Club will host its spring artisan market on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
This event will be held rain or shine.
There will be handmade craft items from more than 75 craftsmen and local popular food vendors. The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will have raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and music.
More information is available at awcc-nh.org or contact Rose Cavalear at 603-489-3486, rcavalear@awcc-nh.org or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509, nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
