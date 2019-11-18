PLAISTOW — Jonathan Aureli was disappointed, even angry when he received this year's tax bill for his home.
“My tax bill is more than $700 more than last year,” said Aureli, who lives on Main Street. "It goes up every year, but it will get to be too much to bear.”
Bills were mailed to homeowners Nov. 1.
The state Department of Revenue set Plaistow's tax rate at $21.31 per thousand dollars worth of property, more than three dollars under last year’s rate of $24.59. Many homeowners’ property tax bills still increased, however, because the value of their property skyrocketed in the past year.
The assessed value of homes in Plaistow increased by an approximate average of 24% after a revaluation — the process of town officials reviewing the values of homes so they are taxed close to their current worth on the market.
Aureli said his his home valuation has gone up more than $60,000 in the two years since he moved to Plaistow from Wakefield, Massachusetts.
“My house is old. Everything is old,” he said. “We spent a lot of our own money to fix up our house, and now we are getting punished for it.”
Lynne Grady, who owns a 2,600-square-foot home in Plaistow, said her property tax bill increased by more than $1,000 this year. She said the bill she just received is more than $10,500.
"I am really disappointed it went up so much," she said. "I could have dealt with $200 or $300 more, but $1,000 is a lot."
Francine Hart, chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, said completing the new property assessments was important since homes have not been reevaluated since 2016. She said even though this year’s tax bill might be a shock for some people, their bills would likely have increased each year if their home values were assessed annually.
“Since Trump got voted into office, real estate has gone up like crazy,” Hart said, adding that the value of most properties in town increased more than 20% due to the revaluation.
Hart said that just like other residents, she is affected by the tax situation. She said her home value increased by more than $100,000 this year, and her property tax bill rose by $1,100.
Aureli said Plaistow could avoid such tax increases if it reduced the budget.
“There is a lot of wasteful spending,” Aureli said of town government. “We normal people make a certain amount of money and we have to make due with that. The government, at all levels, lacks that accountability. They say, ‘Oh well, we need more money, so let's raise taxes.’”
Hart said town property taxes for a Plaistow home valued at $350,000 went up by an average of about $300 this year.
“If people are upset about tax bills, people should talk to their school boards and budget committees,” she said, pointing out that those boards control the majority of a community's tax spending.
Regardless of where the money is going, many Plaistow residents were disappointed to see how much they owe n property taxes this year.
“The majority of Plaistownians are not seeing a 20% increase in their income every year,” Aureli said. “So why do taxes increase that much?”
Tax bill payments are due Dec. 2.