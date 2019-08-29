Plaistow man arrested for theft 

ATKINSON — Police captured a Plaistow man Wednesday with help from a home video after a burglary in which more than $5,000 in valuables were taken from an Atkinson home, according to a statement from Atkinson police.
Thirty-year-old Andrew Billcliff of 218 Main St. was charged with burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, according to police.
On Saturday, the homeowners returned from vacation and found their home had been broken into, according to police.
Police say more than $5,000 in jewelry, tools, coins and other items were missing.
Police reviewed video from a home surveillance system, and discovered the theft happened on Aug. 21 around 4 p.m., according to the statement.
Police say the suspect spent an hour removing items and loading them into a black Chevy Avalanche pickup truck in the driveway.
After an investigation and help from social media, Atkinson and Plaistow police arrested Billcliff, according to the statement.
Atkinson police Chief Timothy Crowley said only a terrarium has been recovered, but dozens of expensive tools and other items are still missing. Crowley is asking asking business owners, pawn shops and anyone who might have done business with Billcliff or someone in a black Chevy Avalanche to contact him directly at 603-362-4001.
Billcliff is set to be arraigned at the Rockingham County Superior Court on Sept. 3 at 8 a.m.