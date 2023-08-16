HAVERHILL — A Plaistow man was identified as the person who drowned in the Merrimack River on Sunday a little before midnight.
Robert Levesque, 59, of Plaistow, suffered a medical emergency at Marianna’s Marina, 72 Coffin Ave., before falling into the river, according to a report by Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
Haverhill police arrived at the scene by 11:47 p.m. and were able to get Levesque out of the water. They transported Levesque to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the report, Essex County State Police Detective Unit is investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.