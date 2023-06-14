PLAISTOW — The town will hold its Old Home Day on Saturday, June 13, starting at 9 a.m. at the front of Town Hall, 145 Main St.
There will be different activities, vendors and games taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lions Club Road Race kicks off at 9 a.m. There will also be various musical performance on the front lawn.
Activities include a pie baking contest, baby contest and beard contest. A parade starts at 2 p.m.
It’s the inaugural pie baking contest for the Plaistow Historical Society.
Pie registration will start at 10:45 a.m. at Pollard Park, with judging commencing at 11 a.m.
A line-up of local celebrity judges will assess pies based on criteria including crust, filling, presentation, originality and overall taste.
Later in the evening, The Timberlane Community Band will perform before fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m.
For more information, visit plaistow.com.
Hampstead sets Fourth of July festivities for June 24
HAMPSTEAD — The town will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, June 24, with festivities kicking off at 12 p.m. at the Hampstead Town Green.
The day is full of special events, food, games, awards and ends with fireworks.
The day will also include a craft fair beginning at 12 p.m., kids field games, a frog jumping contest and music.
This year’s BBQ competition feature fifteen pit masters competing to be the best in pulled pork and brisket. Buy a sampler to test and vote for the Top Pitmaster.
Profits benefit the Hampstead Civic Club scholarship fund, civic club sponsored kid’s sports, organizations and events.
Parking in Saint Anne’s Church is not available until 5 p.m.
Father’s Day grief workshop planned at Exeter Hospital
EXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will hold a one-day grief support workshop on Friday, June 16, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Exeter Hospital, 4 Alumni Drive, for those feeling the absence of dad during Father’s Day.
Participants will discuss the phases and cycles of grief, and share ways to memorialize, honor, and celebrate their fathers’ memories. Each group member will receive grief support resources and information to continue with the next steps for healing through this loss.
Registration is required. To sign up, call Hillary Coughlin at 603-660-4528.
Derry beach passes now available
DERRY — Galliens Town Beach passes are now on sale at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway.
Derry residents looking to purchase a beach pass may do so at the Parks & Recreation Office. Proof of residency is required to buy a pass.
Please call 603-432-6136 for more information.
