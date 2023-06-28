PLAISTOW — The town’s summer concert series will return and move back to its original spot on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 6 p.m. at on the Town Green, 145 Main St.
The concert series will run on Wednesdays from June 28 to August 16. It will feature performances by local artists and kick off with Stone Temple Posers on the first night.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner and enjoy.
Cancellations due to weather will be posted by 3 p.m. on Plaistow.com/Recreation and the Plaistow Recreation Facebook page.
Senior cookout to be held in Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Vic Geary Center and Plaistow Lions Club will hold the second annual free cookout on Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vic Geary Drop-in Center, Greenough Road.
Seniors from Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Newton, Hampstead, Kingston and Sandown are invited to come and enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert in the air-conditioned hall with a few tables outside.
There will be music, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.
The center is also raffling an outdoor bench made by Trex. Tickets are on sale for $5 each and can be purchased all month long at the Vic Geary office. The drawing for the bench will be at the cookout, but you do not have to be present to win.
Sign up at 603-382-9276 by Friday, July 21.
Program to examine 50th anniversary of deadly plane crash
LONDONDERRY — Paul Houle, author of ‘The Crash of Delta Flight 723,’ will examine questions and more surrounding the 50th anniversary of Delta Flight 723’s deadly crash during a program and book-signing on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road.
On July 31, 1973, a flight carrying 83 passengers and six crew members departed Manchester for Boston’s Logan Airport, where it crashed into a seawall while attempting to land in dense fog.
Of those on board, all but two died instantly. One survivor perished within the hour among the wreckage. Another, 20-year-old Air Force Sgt. Leopold Chouinard, would live for several months, his story of survival receiving national news coverage.
The crash of Delta Flight 723 remains the deadliest air disaster in New England history.
Houle, a former United States Army traffic accident investigator, will speak about the many errors that compounded to cause this tragic accident, from the mechanical to the bureaucratic.
‘Soak Up the Rain’ with Kingston Lake Association
KINGSTON — “Soak Up the Rain” is the topic of this year’s presentation at the annual membership meeting of the Kingston Lake (Great Pond) Association on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
The presenter will be Lisa Loosigian from the Water Management Bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Sciences.
There will be social time from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by the presentation from 7:30-8:30 p.m. including questions. This is a public meeting and everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Muriel Ingalls at 603-642-3156.
Fireworks set in Windham
WINDHAM — The community will host its fireworks display on Wednesday, June 28, with festivities starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m.
The night will also include other fun activities, music and food vendors.
Music featuring the Souled Out Show Band begins at 7:15 p.m.
Contact Windham Recreation for information at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Austin17House holds annual golf and gala event
ATKINSON — The third annual Golf and Gala for Austin17House will take place on Monday, July 31, at Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Registration begins at 12 p.m. and golfing will get underway at 1:30 p.m.,
A dinner with prizes and auctions will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $175 per golfer or $75 for dinner only. Proceeds will be used to benefit the youth and families at Austin17House.
To learn more and register, go to www.austin17house.org.
