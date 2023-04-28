Plaistow to change disinfection process of its public water system
PLAISTOW — The Water Department announced its changing the disinfection process of its public water from free chlorine to a chloramine disinfection process starting on Monday, May 1.
This process consists of combining chlorinated water with small amounts of ammonia. It is commonly used in public water systems throughout New Hampshire and the United States.
Water disinfected with chloramine is safe for drinking, cooking, bathing, and everyday use.
Chloramine, like chlorine, must be removed from the water prior to use in dialysis machines and can be harmful to fish and amphibians. However, proper filters and de-chloramination products will address these concerns.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Water Department at 603-382-5200 or Hampstead Area Water Services at 603-362-1941.
“Yappy Hour” returns to Tuscan Village
SALEM — Tuscan Village announced its “Yappy Hour” is back for this spring and it will host its first “Dogo-palooza” on Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. at Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana.
It is a collaboration with Salem Animal Rescue League and Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Come by and meet some of Salem Animal Rescue League's animals that are up for adoption.
A portion of the proceeds for every Tito's seltzer cocktail will be donated to Salem Animal Rescue League.
Community center hosts 'What's the Scoop?'
DERRY — The Marion Gerrish Community Center will host its second “What’s the Scoop Around Town” event on Monday, May 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center, 39 West Broadway.
The event will fill the community center with information and representatives from local clubs, organizations, social services teams, activities and nonprofits, all offering information on what they do and services and programs offered.
All attendees will receive a ticket to exchange for a free prepacked ice cream treat or a free Kona ice. Adult attendees will also receive one free raffle ticket they can use to win one of many prize packages featuring local businesses.
Plaistow Elder Affairs to host Cinco de Mayo celebration
PLAISTOW — Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Plaistow Elder Affairs on Friday, May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaistow Library, 85 Main St.
There will be a themed-lunch along with Bingo
The cost is $3 per person. Space is limited.
Contact Plaistow Recreation to reserve a spot. Email recreation@plaistow.com or call 603-382-5200, ext. 204.
Plant sale planned in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Garden Club will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Town Common, 11 Main Street.
A rain date of May 7 is planned in case of inclement weather.
The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for $5.00 each. Money raised from the sale goes toward garden club programs and gardening supplies.
Garden club members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.
Public invited to see new additions at Hampstead fire station
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Fire Department invites the public to a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new addition and renovations to its fire station at 17 Little's Lane on May 18 and May 20.
The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 3 p.m.
The dedication will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 10:45 a.m., following by an open house until 12 p.m.
Londonderry officials hear 'village' plan details
LONDONDERRY — Planning board members got an early look at a proposed mixed-use development project at a meeting April 12.
The plan, in its conceptual, non-binding stages so far, did not draw any decisions yet from planning officials, who heard details on what could become a project following a more “village” style of development.
The plan calls for a development that could combine residential multi-use units, retail, a daycare and a phased construction plan for multiple manufacturing facilities on industrially-zoned land at 6 Akira Way, 104 Grenier Field Road, 5 Kitty Hawk Landing and 11 Akira Way.
Londonderry Holdings is the owner and plan applicant.
