PLAISTOW — The town will begin providing its own ambulance services in March 2024, as it looks to solve availability issues with its current contracted service.
Plaistow is in a six-town contract with Pridestar Trinity EMS through next February, and has been for at least a decade.
Two ambulances are allotted to respond to Plaistow, Atkinson, Hampstead, Sandown, Danville and Newton. The call volume between the towns has increased significantly over the years and Plaistow has felt the effects.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen said two ambulances isn’t enough coverage anymore, especially when they are alerted an ambulance isn’t available to get to Plaistow because ambulances are at other calls.
“It just makes sense to have our own,” Knutsen said. “We’ll have a dedicated ambulance for Plaistow and enough staffing to run a second call.”
Last year, Plaistow Fire had 650 EMS calls. For 50 of those calls, Pridestar Trinity could not provide an ambulance and Plaistow Fire used their own transport service.
On average, there are 50 times a year when there is no ambulance available on the first from Plaistow over the last several years.
The department has already seen at least 1,072 calls this year with 80% of those being EMS-related.
There have been too many times where calls overlap and Plaistow is told an ambulance cannot be sent, the chief emphasized.
“Why pay for a contracted service if no ambulances are available?” Knutsen said.
Knutsen worked with the other chiefs over the last 18 months on a solution to the problem. Different options were considered, like increasing the number of ambulances to service the six towns at once.
He devised a business plan and presented it to Plaistow officials for what would benefit residents the most and impact taxpayers the least.
Plaistow sent out request for proposals for third-party ambulance providers as part of the process. Those proposals came back no lower than $1 million a year. The town figured it could do better on its own.
The Fire Department will provide the service for a lower impact to taxpayers. Knutsen estimates the in-house service will be an expense of about a quarter of the proposed third-party projections because the town isn’t starting from scratch.
The Fire Department has one ambulance now and another on the way, which the Board of Selectmen approved in May 2022. The second transport vehicle will be ready in spring 2024 and will become the department’s primary vehicle for these services.
They also have heart monitors and other emergency medical equipment for the department, along with a dispatch center.
The town will have to budget for equipment costs and maintenance, fuel and payroll to hire paramedics. The Fire Department would hire three paramedics, one for each shift.
While Knutsen sees some increases to the Fire Department’s budget, the town will benefit from revenue taken in from providing the transport service. The chief estimated they’ll likely transport 600 patients per year.
But the biggest benefit will faster response time for residents who need their services.
The chief said the ambulance will be dispatched from the Plaistow station, which is in the center of town. It will take on average, four and a half minutes to get to any call.
“When it takes longer to get to someone, there’s more damage,” Knutsen said. “Time is our enemy. We should be doing everything we can. Seconds count.”
