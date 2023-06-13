PLAISTOW — The town is in preliminary stages of figuring out how to slow traffic down on Route 121A and what possible road alterations could be made to meet that end goal.
The Route 121A traffic calming project, which first came to head in 2011, intends to also improve pedestrian safety on Main Street and make the route less appealing to truck drivers and any commuters using it as a shortcut to avoid lights on Route 125.
The project would focus on Main Street from the Plaistow Public Library and Bittersweet Drive through the Village Center and north toward Duston Avenue.
The project's team is currently gathering data on what traffic options would work best on the route. Some of those options include roundabouts, median islands and raised pedestrian walkways.
Plaistow Special Projects Coordinator Dee Voss and David Walker from the Rockingham Planning Commission discussed these measures along with several others with the Board of Selectmen during a recent meeting.
A major concern is making the route not as enticing for tractor trailers to go down. Board members agreed a roundabout could help with that problem.
Selectmen Darrell Britton and Vice Chairman Jay DeRoche favored a combination of a raised crosswalk and a roundabout to ultimately slow traffic flow. Selectwoman Tammy Bergeron also liked the idea of a roundabout on the route.
“I think if we can cure the immediate downtown here, that's a big thing,” said Britton.
Britton and Bergeron were concerned with the roads near schools.
Walker suggested corner extensions might be the best bet in those locations to stop faster speeds.
“Even if it doesn't necessarily stop the trucks from using it, it's going to slow them down,” said Walker. “You're trying to induce some change by regulating behaviors a little more on speed.”
Despite future slowdown plans, Main Street would still be accessible for trucks that need to use the route for any reason.
“It's just not as fast and convenient as it would be right now,” said Walker.
Voss hopes the Route 121A traffic calming measures along with the Route 125 being resignaled will positively impact the town.
Matthew Lampron, a project manager for New Hampshire's Department of Transportation's Bureau of Highway Design, said this traffic calming project is under a 10-year, federally-funded plan.
Lampron said there are many steps ahead to see the project's completion.
A public opinion survey will go out in July. That feedback will be shared with town officials before moving forward with the project.
A public informational meeting is planned for the fall before finalizing any design work.
Lampron said the project would likely go out to bid to contractors in fall 2025 and then take a year to complete.
