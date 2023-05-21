PLAISTOW — Exercise, cooking, traveling and being around family are all things Plaistow’s new Police Chief John Santoro has done in his 33-year policing career to unwind and keep his mind sharp.
But he also has one pastime that isn’t so common for a police chief — acting.
He dons his police blues for work. But occasionally he’ll put on a uniform provided by a Hollywood wardrobe department, like the time he played a cop in the background for a few scenes in the 2016 version of “Ghostbusters.”
Or the time he worked as an extra on Hulu’s “Castle Rock.” He also has a classic commercial for Volvo on his acting resume.
“I’m on set and I don’t have to worry about policing,” he said. “I’m just John Santoro, one of many people sitting in a crew tent waiting for the next scene.”
He admits though it’s been a few years since he’s done any acting work. He’s been busy.
Over the last few years, Santoro served as chief of police at Framingham State University and is now fresh into his role as Plaistow’s chief.
His first day on the job was May 1. He was officially sworn in during a ceremony at Town Hall a week later.
Plaistow hired Santoro in April after a lengthy search that saw the police chief position vacant for over a year and a half, amid various controversies and lawsuits involving ousted police Chief Douglas Mullin.
An interim chief was contracted in a part-time, administrative role to help get the department back on track as the town looked to fill the role permanently.
Santoro described a thorough vetting process by the town’s hiring committee with several interviews. He underwent psychological and medical screenings along with an extensive background check.
“They did their due diligence,” Santoro said, adding the town didn’t rush into picking the first candidate available.
Town Manager Greg Colby said Santoro will make $105,000 annually.
He’s moved to Southern New Hampshire for this position, but is familiar with the area from working close by.
In a three-week span, Santoro said he’s learned as much as he can about the Plaistow community and what the department can do to best serve residents. His goal is to keep the department moving forward.
A 30-year veteran
Santoro has been in law enforcement for over three decades. He started his career with Somerville Police, before shifting to Northeastern University as an officer.
While at Northeastern, he also worked part-time for Methuen Police. He moved into a full-time role with the department in 1994 and stayed there for two decades. In Methuen, he was a patrolman, detective and then its emergency management director for five years.
He left Methuen in 2011 to take on a deputy chief role at Framingham State, served as interim chief and then became its chief of police in 2021.
“All of that I think made me well-rounded to take on as chief of police here,” Santoro said. He believes police chiefs should never be in the position for more than 10 years.
Police departments need new perspectives, Santoro said, and officers should be encouraged to move up the ranks.
“During your tenure, you should be creating the future leaders and have somewhere for them to go,” he said.
Finding their passion
Santoro said part of his job as police chief is to educate and train his officers, exposing them to many experiences and finding each officer’s passion.
“We hope that those leaders would stay within our police department but they need to aspire to be better for themselves,” Santoro said.
Staffing shortages are a problem in Plaistow and across the country right now. “There’s been a shift over the past five years of policing in America where the candidate pool has shrunk,” he said.
In less than a month since his arrival, one sergeant has left the department.
Santoro will be recruiting for that job, along with hiring another dispatcher and officer, amid a national labor shortage, with fewer people applying for policing positions.
Regardless of the size or openings in his department, Santoro said he’s ready to help each officer.
Not going to micromanage
His day-to-day duties are 90 percent administrative, but Santoro has policing authority. He won’t shy away from being hands on and assisting on calls.
“I will not leave the members of my department out there on their own,” Santoro said. “We are a true bonded family and here to help each other.”
“I would want to go out there and help the officers as much as needed, but not be at a scene to micromanage the call,” Santoro said. “I’m there as an extra person or for guidance or advice.”
Santoro learned during the interview process about the types of calls he’ll most likely encounter. Traffic problems and speeding on Route 125 are a top priority for the town.
He plans to meet with town officials, school department personnel, business owners, and clergy, among others in the community, to hear their concerns and expectations of the Plaistow police.
“We can’t work separately,” Santoro said, “No one succeeds alone.”
A more stable population
Santoro has worked at colleges and other transient environments during his career, and is looking forward to working in Plaistow, which will more closely mirror his experience in Methuen, as the population doesn’t fluctuate from season to season or semester to semester.
He said his experience working with different populations in diverse roles has shaped his leadership approach.
The new police chief wants to see the department make progress, not go backwards. His goal is to challenge his members while providing opportunities for advancement and experiences to avoid complacency, all of which will make the department stronger.
“Moving forward is what the town needs, what the police department needs regardless of what happened in the past,” Santoro said. “Even if the past was perfect, you still need to make progress.”
