BOSTON -- Responding to a "crisis" amplified by the pandemic, the Senate unveiled a plan Tuesday to expand mental health care in the state.
The proposal calls for shortening the amount of time it takes for newly hired mental- and behavioral-health professionals to be approved by insurance networks, and would require insurers to cover same-day care. Lawmakers described those areas as two significant financial barriers for individuals seeking services.
The proposal also would create a mental health workforce pipeline to expand the number of clinicians, improve upon diversity, and ensure patients are getting "culturally competent care."
A key element of the proposal, which will be taken up next week, is the integration of behavioral health and primary care by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams.
"The pandemic has made it crystal clear just how important quality mental health care is," Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said during a livestreamed briefing Tuesday. "So we have a responsibility in this moment to ensure that every resident has equitable access to mental health care."
Backers of the legislation say it will remove barriers to services that have contributed to the "boarding" of psychiatric patients in hospital emergency rooms.
"Too many people struggle with access to mental health care, and this has been a problem for some time," said Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, one of the bill's main architects. "The cornerstone of this legislation is that mental health is just as important as a person's physical health."
Another co-sponsor, Sen. Cindy Friedman, D-Arlington, said the measure will complement major financial investments proposed for the state's mental health system.
Two weeks ago, the House approved a plan to spend $3.82 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and surplus revenue that would divert $250 million specifically for behavioral health programs. The money would be focused on initiatives such as student loan reimbursement and training.
A Senate plan set to be taken up Wednesday includes a proposal to divert $400 million in ARPA funds to mental health services and behavioral health providers.
The Senate's APRA spending plan calls for devoting at least $122 million to recruiting and retaining nearly 2,000 behavioral professionals.
It would also allocate $10 million for the creation of new mental health acute care beds with a focus on children and underserved communities.
The Senate unanimously approved a similar mental health care bill in February 2020, but the measure wasn't taken up by the House.
Recent studies support claims that mental health issues are growing -- even as the pandemic subsides -- especially among children.
More than 20% of teen hospitalizations between Jan. 1 and March 31 were for psychiatric emergencies, not COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2020, the percentage of emergency department visits for mental health issues rose by 24% for children between the ages of 5 and 11, and 31% for those 12 to 17, compared with 2019, federal data shows.
Nationally, there were 50% more suicide attempt related hospital visits among girls aged 12 to 17 in early 2021 than in early 2019, the federal agency said.
Meanwhile, a shortage of staffing and beds in mental health units means adults and children often end up "boarding" in emergency rooms while waiting for services.
"Just imagine being the parent of a child in the midst of a mental health crisis that requires immediate treatment but being told that it is not available or that your insurance doesn't cover the services ... or that there are no beds within 50 miles," Friedman said Tuesday. "It happens all the time, and it's unacceptable."
