BOSTON — While gas prices are dropping in Massachusetts and elsewhere after several months of record-high levels, some want to put the brakes on the state's gas tax to ease pain at the pumps if fuel costs spike in the future.
A proposal being eyed for the 2024 ballot would ask voters to approve a plan to suspend the tax of 24 cents per gallon for the state's consumers if gasoline prices rise above $3 per gallon.
"Massachusetts can clearly afford to intermittently suspend the state gas tax, which generates approximately $720 million in revenues each year, or approximately $13 million per week," Harold Hubschman, head of the ballot committee Sign2SuspendTheGasTax.org, said in a statement.
Under the proposal, drivers would pay the gas tax at the pump instead of the current way of assessing it, with gas stations paying the tax on bulk deliveries from wholesalers and adding to the price at the pump. Consumers would be eligible for a credit on their personal income tax returns for gas tax payments.
"This way, a driver filling up at a time when the gas tax is suspended will be sure that they are not paying the gas tax and that the distributors, suppliers and gas stations are not making a windfall profit," the campaign's statement said.
New signature strategy
Attorney General Maura Healey's office has certified several versions of the proposed referendum, clearing the first of several hurdles to the 2024 ballot. Supporters must now gather 100,000 signatures from registered voters.
Hubschman, who owns a signature gathering company, said he will be asking voters to sign an online petition and pay a $2.95 fee to cover the cost of collecting and processing the signatures. Those who request the petitions will get a prepaid business reply envelope to mail a signed petition to city or town clerks.
He said the "never attempted strategy" means the campaign "will not raise any money to hire paid petitioners or recruit volunteers to stand in front of supermarkets with clipboards."
"Access to the citizen ballot initiative process should not be limited only to wealthy individuals and organizations," Hubschman said. "The goal of this project is to democratize the process of getting initiatives on the ballot by having the signers of the initiative finance the entire signature drive themselves."
Tax debate cooling
It's not clear whether Republicans and conservative groups that have backed previous efforts to suspend the gas tax will get behind Hubschman's campaign.
The state's gas tax has become a political hot potato on Beacon Hill in recent months as a perfect storm of supply chain disruptions, record high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent gasoline prices soaring to record levels.
Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, unsuccessfully pushed to suspend the tax earlier this year as part of the state's budget deliberations. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's also backed the efforts.
But the Legislature's Democratic majority rejected the proposal, arguing that freezing the gas tax would do little to ease pain at the pump while jeopardizing the state’s bond rating and reduce the amount of money available to help fix potholes, bridges and other infrastructure.
Republicans countered that the state is flush with surplus revenue from excess tax collections and could afford to "backfill" the loss of gas tax revenue.
To be sure, the debate over suspending the tax has receded somewhat as prices at the pumps have dropped in recent weeks.
Gas prices in Massachusetts were averaging about $3.57 per gallon in the past week, compared to $3.01 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast's weekly survey of gas stations.
Overall, Massachusetts drivers pay 44.9 cents per gallon in gas taxes, including state and federal charges, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
