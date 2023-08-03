LONDONDERRY — PlaneFest! Will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road.
It is a celebration of all things flight-related.
There will be activities to learn about aviation in a welcoming environment adjacent to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Activities are aimed for young people, but can be enjoyed by all. They include speaking with pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers and other professionals in the field.
“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, with family-friendly activities designed to fire up curiosity about flight,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.
The activities are held outdoors, weather permitting, and are free to all families.
During PlaneFest!, the museum will be open to visitors. Regular admission rates apply.
PlaneFest! will be highlighted by a Young Eagles program, which gives young people ages 8-17 the opportunity to take a free short flight with a local pilot at no cost.
The program, organized by EAA Chapter 106, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To participate, advance registration is required online. For more information and to register, visit aviationmuseumofnh.org.
If registration is full, families can put their name on a wait list in case slots open up.
All PlaneFest! activities are weather-permitting. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Sandown voter registration
SANDOWN — The Sandown Supervisors of the Checklist will hold a session on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Sandown Town Hall Tax Collector’s Office, 320 Main St.
This session is intended to register new voters, change voter names, residences or party affiliations.
All new voters need to have photo identification and proof of residency and citizenship.
Annual road race in Sandown
SANDOWN — The Sandown Police Explorers will hold their 30th annual five mile and 5K road race on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 a.m. kicking off at the Sandown fire station, 314 Main St.
The race will also end at that location.
The day begins with a 1K kid’s fun run at 7:30 a.m. There will be awards to the winners in each category, light refreshments, and raffle prizes after the race.
The five mile and 5K fee is $35 and the kids’ 1K fun run asks only for a non-perishable food donation for the Sandown Food Pantry.
There will be same day registration starting at 7 a.m. at the Sandown Town Hall.
William Hobdy Day set
DERRY — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and Derry Public Library will present William Hobdy Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Derry Opera House and nearby rail trail in downtown Derry.
The day will celebrate Hobdy, a ragtime musician and the first known Black business owner in Derry.
All ages are welcome to come out and enjoy history, activities, puzzle, music, raffles and an unveiling of a Black Heritage Trail landmark in honor of Hobdy’s life.
