LONDONDERRY — PlaneFest! will take flight on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road.
It is a celebration of all things flight-related.
There will be activities to learn about aviation in a welcoming environment next to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Activities are aimed at young people, but can be enjoyed by all. They include speaking with pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers and other professionals in the field.
“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, with family-friendly activities designed to fire up curiosity about flight,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.
The activities are held outdoors, weather permitting, and are free to all families.
During PlaneFest!, the museum will be open to visitors. Regular admission rates apply.
PlaneFest! will be highlighted by a Young Eagles program, which gives young people ages 8-17 the opportunity to take a free short flight with a local pilot at no cost.
The program, organized by EAA Chapter 106, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To participate, advance registration is required online. For more information and to register, visit aviationmuseumofnh.org.
If registration is full, families can put their name on a wait list in case slots open up.
All PlaneFest! activities are weather-permitting. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Celebrate summer with apple pie
PLAISTOW — Elder Affairs will celebrate the end of the summer with an apple pie social on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Room at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
Guests will be served a slice, a scoop of ice cream and coffee. There will also be games and prizes.
Plaistow residents can register until Tuesday, Sept. 5 for the event. After that date, registration is open to non-residents.
The final deadline for registration is Monday, Sept. 11. Space is limited to 30 people.
Register with Jenn in the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200, ext. 9 or email recreation@plaistow.com.
Calling all food, craft vendors
ATKINSON — There is still room available for more handmade artisans and food vendors at the Fall Artisan Craft Market on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
There are over 70 indoor and outdoor spaces at this event. Outdoor spots are still available.
Artisan Market is sponsored by the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club.
For more information and vendor applications, visit awcc-nh.org or contact Rose Cavalear at 603-489-3486 and rcavalear@awcc-nh.org, or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509 and nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
Cornhole tournament set for East Hampstead
EAST HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Civic Club will hold their 3rd annual cornhole tournament on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Pasta Loft, 220 East Main St.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The format is group play, round robin to set seeding for the knock-out round. All players are guaranteed a minimum of four games.
The cost is $50 per person and limited to 32 players. All proceeds benefit the Civic Club’s scholarship fund.
The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 17. To register, visit hampsteadcivicclub.org/corn-hole-tournament.
Spectators are welcome. Enjoy great food, good friends, and fun for this great cause.
For more information, contact Ken Fure at kgfure38@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.