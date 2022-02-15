NORTH ANDOVER — Comments from the public are usually reserved for the end of Planning Board meetings, but they will begin the next one at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"The public hearing required for zoning bylaw amendment articles will open at Tuesday's Planning Board meeting," North Andover Planning Director Jean Enright said in an email.
Several zoning amendments will be considered, but perhaps the most consequential one is for a mixed-use overlay district for the proposed Royal Crest redevelopment on Route 114.
The plans were created by Boston-based developer Trinity Financial and call for a hotel, retail and office space, along with dorms, multi-family dwellings and affordable housing on the 76-acre parcel across from Merrimack College.
Building heights and setbacks from the highway are two elements of these plans that have been problematic from the start, but the public hearing is for discussion on any topic surrounding it.
"We're going to open to any questions or comments that any public members or board members have about anything," said Eitan Goldberg, chair of the board, at the Feb. 1 meeting. "If there's a question or comment that we can't answer or that the applicant can't answer at that time, that's why we have multiple public hearings, so we can address them in the future."
Trinity Financial has been discussing its plans with the Planning Board since September, 2020, and has reduced the overall size of the project twice, at meetings held last August and again on Jan. 18 this year.
Cuts introduced at the January meeting would eliminate 176 out of 1,000 beds in two dorms that Trinity plans to build for Merrimack College, along with one townhouse and 15,000 square feet of office space from their proposed office building.
On Feb. 1, developers presented details of those reductions by using visual aids that the Planning Board had requested, which included current photographs of Royal Crest, superimposed maps of Trinity's different plans for the site, and artists' renderings of specific buildings.
Architect John Martin said his vision would transform Royal Crest from a site that had been built for automobiles to one that is suited pedestrians.
"I think we all agree that in its current state, it lacks a sense of pedestrian cohesion, it lacks the connections that make for good, tightly knit communities," he said.
But there is one element of the original Royal Crest that Trinity wants to keep, namely, the mature trees growing throughout the property, and especially along Route 114. These had been threatened in earlier versions of Trinity's plans, but are retained in the most recent program thanks to enlarged setbacks from the road.
"Those are all existing, mature trees that will be retained, and as you see there are over 100 of these mature trees along route 114 that we were able to preserve, whereas our previous plan was only able to preserve 36," Martin said. "In addition, we will be planting over 800 new trees along the streets, in the courtyards and throughout the parks and buffer areas."
Most of the mature trees are more than 80 feet tall, which will allow them to screen even the tallest buildings on the property, some of which were five stories in previous plans.
"All of the buildings are now a maximum of four stories, and are a mixture of four and three stories," said Mike Lozano, vice president of Trinity Financial. "The vast majority of the buildings we are proposing are a maximum of 55 feet."
The reductions in units and square feet have also helped to create an extra acre of open space for the site as a whole, Lozano said.
"We've been able to increase the amount of landscaped space on the interior of the plan, as well as increase the buffer area, by increasing those setbacks, as we've talked about," he said.
Martin also discussed his plan to divide Royal Crest into four different districts, each with a different set of architectural characteristics drawn from New England's history, as a way to avoid uniformity in the buildings.
The four would include a mill district, where the commercial building is located, and a town center, which features a common or green that would be surrounded by buildings with elements of neo-Georgian or Colonial architecture.
Merrimack College's two dorms would be located in a campus district, and its buildings and layout would be inspired by traditional New England academic settings such as Harvard.
The largest of the four districts would be the New England village, a group of residences to the north of the parcel that would be located beside a long green or common.
"Predominantly these are three-story town homes, all wood frame, in kind of a salt-box architecture," Martin said.
Goldberg gave a taste of the hearings to come when he closed the Feb. 1 session by reading two letters from North Andover residents, starting with one from Earl Cook, an abutter from Berkeley Road.
Cook said he had been talking to Trinity for over a year, making design suggestions, and many of these had been incorporated into the most recent plans.
"I feel that the increased setback and keeping existing trees in place will make the project fit much better into the existing area, giving the feel that it has been there for a while," he said.
Cook was less pleased about the possibility that Merrimack College could own the two dorms that were proposed for Royal Crest, where currently the college leases units for its students.
"I would have far less reservations about their involvement if they just had a lease agreement but no ownership stake," he wrote.
Sorena Pansovoy objected to the inclusion of a hotel, which she said encourages illicit activity, and also wondered if an office building made sense, given that "North Andover currently has how many thousand square feet of vacant office space?"
Goldberg said the Tuesday public hearing should introduce a range of valuable questions to consider.
"That's the great part about the public hearing process," he said. "So this is certainly not an end, there's still a lot to do. But I think we're pretty far long in the process now."