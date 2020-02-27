Planning front and center for Salem candidates

SALEM, N.H. — Growth was the focus for candidates who are seeking to be elected to town government positions at the Candidates Night hosted by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.
Out of the fourteen positions up for election there are three contested races for four positions between the planning board and zoning board of adjustment, as well as a contested race for Tax Collector. Voters get to decide on those positions, as well as a variety of budget and zoning items on Town Meeting Day on March 10.
Questions about a city government versus town government and appointed versus elected Town Clerk were asked. Residents seeking a variety of positions from budget committee to tax collector agreed that Salem is a growing town where the town form of government with its variety of volunteer positions works well for residents.
The two residents running for the positions on the budget committee — Steven Goddu and Tanya Donnelly — agreed that despite the low turnout for deliberative session, Salem should remain a town.
"Voter apathy is a sign that people are pleased with the status quo," Goddu said, adding that the town government is run well and efficiently.
The three residents seeking to be Tax Collector — Martha Breen, Stephen Boyd and Kerry Keenan — were asked if they think the position should be appointed or elected, a decision that voters get to choose on the ballot March 10. Breen didn't directly answer, citing the tradition of trusting the voters. Boyd said to trust voters and keep it an elected position. Keenan said because of the skills required she would prefer it to be an appointed position.
"We are the watchdogs, this is an elected position," Boyd said explaining that having citizen involvement is integral to New England towns.
John Styke is seeking reelection unopposed as town treasurer. He thanked voters and explained that although he doesn't personally sign the town's checks “I’m your citizen eye in the finance department."
Claire Karibean is the only person running for Zoning Board of Adjustment who spoke at the forum Thursday. She is one of four candidates seeking two positions on the board. Bernard W. Campbell, Thomas Raskow and John J. Manning were unable to make the event.
Karibean was asked about how she would handle making unpopular decisions, like the board members often do, and she responded that her 30 years of experience working for the Internal Revenue Service prepared her for that.
All three people vying for the two planning board seats were at the forum. Joe Feole, Bob Gibbs and Bev Donovan were all asked about affordable housing. Each replied that it is needed in town.
"The state mandates every community meets its fair share," Donovan said. One thing that she looks forward to, if reelected, is looking at the master plan for the town, which addresses housing needs.
She and her fellow candidates were interested in looking at how the board could address it.
In addressing affordability, Board of Selectmen candidates Michael Lyons and Cathy Stacey talked about keeping the municipal tax rate low. Lyons touted the roads program, which he helped start, for helping avoid spikes in the tax rate by maintaining roads.
They also talked about the potential for a "super bond" to address municipal facilities because of the low tax rate and the expense to build just keeps rising, they said. Stacey added that she wants to see a west side fire station because it is "long overdue."
Talking about fixing infrastructure, long-time School Board member Bernard H. Campbell said he hopes people support the Woodbury project, which is on the ballot March 10. The incumbent who has served since January 1997, and he has seen projects at the elementary schools and high school be completed, and wants to see the Woodbury project through, he said.
Town Meeting Day is March 10. Polls are open across the town from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find out more information at townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk/pages/local-and-state-elections.