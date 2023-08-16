ANDOVER — Plans for an asphalt trail along Haggett's Pond are being met with consternation from some in the community. The project would convert the existing railbed alongside the pond to create what would be the first ADA-compliant town-sponsored trail in Andover.
During a forum Wednesday night at Memorial Hall Library, neighbors voiced concern about possible impacts to the environment, parking and what they see as a lack of transparency about the project from town officials.
The trail would, when fully complete, stretch for 1.6 miles around Haggetts Pond.
A mother of a son with disabilities also spoke about the project and its history. Carlene Bell-Flanagan said she was first contacted by the town about 10 years ago and asked to walk the trail with her son, who was at the time using a walker and elementary age, with a large group.
"I love my neighbors, I hope the town is open to their input, but I also need my neighbors to be open to understanding that if this is the best place that there is, then that's what it is and how do we move forward," said Bell-Flanagan.
She also thanked people at the forums for being sensitive with their use of language and "not othering" people with disabilities.
Chiefly among abutters and community members concerns was the proposed use of asphalt on a trail that would sit next to the pond, which serves as a water supply for the town.
Community member Rosemary Halloran raised concerns about run-off from the asphalt and the possible removal of trees due to the project.
"They (trees) go, the whole bank of the pond goes," she said.
Bob Douglas, Andover director of conservation, said in an interview that paved roads near reservoirs are "commonly done," and that he doesn't think the project raises any "red flags."
But he added the department will be examining the project during the permitting process.
Janet Nicosia, director of facilities, said an alternative to asphalt - stone dust - just doesn't hold up well over time and would result in more maintenance costs.
David Biancavilla, an engineer from BSC Group, a firm helping the town with the project, said they have marked important trees with the intention of trying to save them. He also added that it's early in the planning of the project with many of the trails aspect's still to be determined.
Funding for the project is split between a $500,000 grant from the state and $725,000 in COVID-19 relief funds the town reallocated for the project. Some residents took issue with the pacing of the project, which while still in an early phase, is slated to go before the conservation commission next month, while work on the process should begin sometime this year with the complete project done by the end of 2024. Others said there wasn't enough information on the project available online.
Due to the grant it received, the town needs to spend the $500,000 during this fiscal year, which ends next June 30.
The combined $1.2 million should be enough money to fund the project from Haggetts Pond Road to High Plain Road said Nicosia.
Parking was also a concern from some neighbors who worried proposed small parking lots would increased traffic in their neighborhoods.
The path will also include a boardwalk overlooking Haggett’s Pond and accessible parking and benches.
The project is being aided by the Andover Commission on Disability.
"The Andover Commission on Disability has been collaborating with the Town since the beginning of this project and we are proud that we could help in obtaining this grant. A group of Andover residents ranging from nine to ninety-four with a mix of physical, sensory and cognitive functional limitations did a walking tour with Town Staff and provided input about their issues in navigating this environment,” Justin Coppola, chair of the Commission on Disability said in a press release from the town.
The project was referenced in the town's 2012 Master Plan and the town completed a review for the design of an inclusive trail there in 2016.
Coppola said it is hard to get statistics on how many people in Andover have disabilities, but statewide 26% of adults have some type of disability.
Nicosia said she is not aware of any trails in Andover that are fully ADA-compliant.
