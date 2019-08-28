SALEM, N.H. — Judith Ouellette, “Mrs. O,” was a beloved teacher at St. Joseph’s Regional Catholic School community for 36 years. When it came time to dedicate the playground and outdoor learning space for the school it was an easy choice to dedicate it to a woman who was an integral part of the school’s community for such a significant portion of the school’s history.
The preschool through grade 8 school celebrates its 60 year anniversary this September with a new playground and outdoor learning space that are dedicated to Ouellette.
“When Mrs. Ouellette retired, we wanted to recognize her 36 years of service, dedication, commitment, love, and learning that she has given to St. Joe’s,” said Mary Croteau, the school’s principal. “She, along with generations of teachers, have positively impacted our students and school.”
The new outdoor spaces provide community resources and outdoor areas for students, Croteau added. A new awning and tree stump seats will be a space for an outdoor classroom, she explained. A butterfly garden and a vegetable garden would also augment learning opportunities for the children.
“They could raise butterflies in the classroom, but why not have an outdoor space they (students) can visit with butterflies in their natural habitat,” Croteau said.
Ouellette is amazed by the love she has received since retiring two years ago.
“I miss it terribly,” the retired first grade teacher said, adding the ability to spend winters in Florida was one of the few reasons she wasn’t still working in the school. Ouellette who has resided in Salem for 41 years, loves being part of the St. Joseph’s and Salem communities, she said.
“I love first graders — how they are like sponges at the beginning of the school year and by the end of the year they are so smart and loving,” she said.