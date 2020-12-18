The lingering storm that dumped about a foot of fluffy snow across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire made for a bit of a mess to clean up Thursday -- once the snow finally stopped falling.
Public works employees and contractors tackled the roads, with some starting late Wednesday and running throughout the continuing snowfall on Thursday.
While the option of remote learning kept some students in class, lots of local kids still got their coveted snow day, leaving time for snow angels and helping clear the driveway.