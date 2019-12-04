HAVERHILL — A private plow driver contracted to clear streets for the city was arrested early Tuesday morning after getting into a fight with Highway Superintendent Brian Zaniboni, police said.
Daniel J. Murray, 57, of Haverhill is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60. Police said a verbal argument at the Primrose Street Highway Department yard became physical, leading to the charges against Murray.
According to a police report filed by Officer Richard St. Louis, Murray was upset that he did not receive a call from Zaniboni to plow for the city during this week's storm and went to the DPW just after 1 a.m. Tuesday to speak with Zaniboni about it.
“He (Murray) told Brian he wasn’t a man because he did not make the phone call” to explain the plowing situation, the police report said.
A female witness told police she heard a loud argument and saw Murray push Zaniboni to the floor and walk away before leaving the Highway Department yard, according to the police report. During Zaniboni’s police interview, he said Murray pushed him to the floor after he was asked to leave, the report said. Zaniboni was transported by ambulance to Methuen’s Holy Family Hospital for treatment of back and shoulder injuries, according to the report.
Murray told police that Zaniboni escalated the argument by “getting into his face yelling at him,” leaving Murray no choice but to “push Brian back in self-defense,” according to the report. Murray also told police he believed Zaniboni was faking his injuries, the report said.
In an arraignment before Haverhill District Court Judge Stephen Abany Tuesday, Murray was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance will be in January. He has been ordered to stay away from Zaniboni.
