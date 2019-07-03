HAVERHILL — As temperatures hover around 90 degrees, the city's only public beach has been temporarily closed to swimmers.
Plug Pond closed Wednesday due to elevated levels of E.coli in the water, said Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor James Fiorentini.
Regan said a weekly test of the water done Tuesday night came back Wednesday with results that forced the beach to immediately close.
"Usually this happens after big rainstorms," he said. "We had a lot of rain over the weekend (on Sunday and Monday) which washed all the bacteria from the roads into the pond."
With the holiday weekend approaching, Regan said the city aims to reopen the pond as soon as possible. Another test will be conducted Friday with the hope of reopening the beach Saturday, he said.
"We are hoping it's just a three-day shutdown," Regan said.
The beach is used by many inner-city children and their parents who walk to the pond and use it to escape the heat.
Watch eagletribune.com for developments in this story. A complete report will appear in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and online at eagletribune.com.