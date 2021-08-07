NEWBURY – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be doing bridge maintenance on the Plum Island Turnpike bridge over the Plum Island River in Newbury nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 12.
The drawbridge, officially named the Sgt. Donald A. Wilkinson Bridge, will be intermittently closed holding traffic for up to 12 minutes at a time during those hours each night.
Signs, police details and advanced message boards will be in place during the work hours.
MassDOT said in a press release the closure is necessary for crews to safely rehabilitate the bridge deck. The work is part of a $4.19 million District 4 drawbridge operation and maintenance contract.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather-dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.