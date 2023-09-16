DERRY — An unassuming white barn became a place of remembrance, emotions, and, in a word, poetry, last Thursday night.
The Robert Frost Barn in Derry is on the homestead of the famed poet and preserves tradition with the Hyla Brook Reading Series, which just finished its 14th season.
“Poetry doesn’t need to be kept alive; it isn’t dying anymore than it was in the past,” said Robert Crawford, the director at Frost Farm Poetry. “We offer a chance to enjoy poetry … to make sure metrical (the kind of poetry Frost wrote) has a place in the modern poetry world.”
The reading series brings professional poets to a group of local poetry lovers. Before the poets read pieces from their collections, a Hyla Brook poet will read some of their own works.
The last poetry reading of the year with the Frost Farm’s Hyla Brook Reading Series highlighted professional and hobbyist poets alike, and featured readings from Melanie Chicoine, the president of the New Hampshire Poetry Society and Oliver de la Paz, the Worcester Poet Laureate and a National Book Award long list nominee.
The barn was transformed from an aging wooden structure to an intimate stage where poets could read their work. Old barn doors blocked out most of the noise from Rockingham Road and cast the one-room structure in a dim glow.
While he had intended to read poems from his newest collection, “The Diaspora Sonnets,” de la Paz said he couldn’t resist reading one that he had written earlier, “In Defense of Small Towns,” about growing up in Ontario, Oregon, as an immigrant.
“I grew up in and around farms,” de la Paz said. “I walked the grounds when I got here earlier and just kept thinking of the chores I used to do. I think (Ontario, Oregon) has haunted me throughout my entire career and life as a writer. A lot of this book, which is newer, still revisits that place.”
Part of the night was a celebration for de la Paz, who learned on Thursday morning that his book is one of 10 being considered for the 2023 National Book Award in poetry amid 295 entries.
The poems in de la Paz’s collection focus on immigrating from the Philippines as a youth and how he and his family transitioned into American culture.
Chicoine shared poetry in the forms of acrostics, in which the first letter of each line when read vertically spells out a word or phrase that encompasses the work.
Other poets volunteered to read their own work, one reminiscing about “The Man in the Mountain,” another was a reflection on how the meaning of road trips changed during the pandemic.
As Irene Baker stood at the podium to read her work, titled “The Empty Air,” she thanked the farm for bringing poets and poetry lovers together.
“It was a wonderful night, but it’s sad it was the last one of the season,” she said.
The Hyla Brook Reading Series will resume at the Frost Farm in May of 2024, and is open to all members of the public to participate.
