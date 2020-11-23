HAVERHILL — Local and state police are investigating the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Haverhill man, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office and police Chief Alan DeNaro.
According to the Haverhill police log, police, firefighters and ambulance workers responded at 9:53 p.m. Saturday to 10 Marble St. in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood for a 911 call reporting an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said Jose Vasquez, 26, was found suffering from stab wounds.
Vasquez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Investigators said they believe the stabbing was not a random act and that there is no threat to the public.
The murder is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and Haverhill Police. No other details of what led to the stabbing were immediately available.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, investigators said.
Police said Vasquez was a gang member. The Mount Washington neighborhood is known for street crime, including gang activity.
In July of 2018, police charged him with two counts each of assault and battery causing substantial bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder. In that case, police said Vasquez, a known gang member, and his brother, also a known gang member, stabbed a Methuen man in the stomach and a Nashua man in his right kidney, according to a police report.
The two injured men were transported to Lawrence General Hospital and were reported in stable condition, police said.
Police said the stabbings happened in the area of 12 High St. after the victims got out of their car in the middle of the street to complain about another vehicle that was blocking their travel path. High Street is in the Mount Washington neighborhood, just outside Lafayette Square.
In January of 2019, the charges against Vasquez and his brother were dropped. According to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, the case was dismissed after the victims failed to appear for a probable cause hearing in court.
