Police: Accused gunman attacked lawyer in jail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The man charged with opening fire during a wedding at a Pelham church is now accused of a jailhouse attack on his attorney the day before he was scheduled for a bail hearing.
On Monday, police say 37-year-old Dale Holloway assaulted his attorney, public defender Michael Davidow, at the Valley Street jail in Manchester where he is being held without bail, according to authorities.
Holloway is facing attempted murder and related charges after the Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Police say Holloway, armed with a handgun, opened fire at a wedding, wounding a bishop and a bride-to-be. He also struck the groom with the handgun, authorities said.
He is now also charged with first degree assault based on the attack Monday against Davidow "causing him to suffer a serious head injury," according to a statement released Monday night by the New Hampshire attorney general's office and the Manchester Police Department.
Holloway faces arraignment on the new charge on Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester.
Capt. Gifford Hisco, chief of security at the Valley Street jail, says Holloway has been accused of assaulting his public defender Monday morning in a room for attorney-client meetings. Hisco says the attorney was taken to a hospital with head and face injuries.
Davidow is listed as an attorney with the New Hampshire Public Defender office.
Holloway was previously scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.
In the wake of the new charges, the hearing was postponed.
Holloway, who most recently lived at 549 Lake Ave., Manchester, New Hampshire, according to court papers, previously served time in prison for a conviction in Plymouth County, Massachussetts for assault and battery and intimidation of a witness.
He was released from MCI-Cedar Junction just 10 months prior to the church shooting, in December 2018, said Jason Dobson, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
Also, Holloway was convicted in 2003 in Suffolk County for assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Authorities last week charged Holloway with attempted murder and being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm after they say he shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and bride-to-be Claire McMullen, 60, during the wedding at the Pentecostal church.
Using a .380 caliber handgun, Holloway also struck the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, in the head, authorities said.
McMullen and Castiglione were treated and released from area hospitals. Choate was listed in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and his condition was not expected to worsen, authorities said.
In the Plymouth County case, Holloway forced his way into the woman’s home while wearing a ski mask, according to court documents. There he “controlled her for the next three days, and told her they should poison their food and kill themselves or steal a van and crash it into a tree,” the documents state.
Holloway was sentenced to 4 to 7 years in state prison in the case.
After last week’s church attack, Holloway was also charged with second-degree assault on McMullen, the bride, and simple assault on Castiglione, the groom. He was charged immediately after the shooting with first-degree assault for wounding Choate.
Holloway faces an array of sentences in New Hampshire, including life in prison for the attempted murder charge.
Holloway is stepson of the late Luis Garcia, pastor of the same Pentecostal church where the shooting occurred, according to authorities. Garcia was murdered earlier this month in Londonderry. Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged with his murder.
Brandon Castiglione is the son of the groom hurt in the church attack, Mark Castiglione, authorities said.
The familial ties are something that prosecutors are investigating as they try to pinpoint a motive for the Saturday shooting, according to authorities.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
