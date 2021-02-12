SALEM, N.H. – A Maine man with at least one prior felony conviction was arrested at a Salem restaurant Wednesday night after police say he caused a disturbance with a pistol on his hip.
Several police officers responded to 369 South Broadway at 8:15 p.m. after receiving an anonymous call for assistance, according to a statement from police.
From Happy Crab, a Cajun food restaurant, the caller identified the man for police, provided a description of his clothing and tattoos, and advised that he was a convicted felon with a gun on him.
Police announced Thursday morning that the man was Christopher Robbins, 27, of Sanford, Maine. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and his history qualified him for a charge of armed career criminal in violation of law, according to police.
Responding officers said they found Robbins drinking alcohol at the restaurant’s bar when they arrived. They said they were able to disarm him without incident.
The gun he had was identified by police as a 9mm pistol with a hammer cocked back – meaning ready to shoot.
Robbins remained in police custody overnight on preventative detention. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham Superior Court.