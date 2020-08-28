SALEM, N.H. — A man who called 911 Wednesday night to say he was being followed by a stranger led police to an armed felon with a criminal history, according to a statement from the department.
Police said they responded to the stalking complaint in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on South Broadway, near the Post Office, at 6:05 p.m.
There, the man explained to an officer that he had been checking into a local hotel when a stranger approached him and started asking personal questions.
Police were told that the unknown man followed the reporting party in a car to the Rite Aid parking lot.
“While the officer was speaking to the reporting party in the parking lot, he observed the suspect watching them from about 100 feet away in a newer black Cadillac,” police said in the statement.
The driver pulled up near the officer, and when signaled to pull over, drove away before eventually being stopped nearby on Route 28, according to police.
“The registration on the vehicle was cancelled out of Massachusetts and the driver gave a false name to the officer and also had a fake license on him,” the statement reads.
Police said the man was uncooperative throughout the booking process, and refused to identify himself.
“He was able to be identified through his tattoos,” police said, as Nicholas Colby Jewett, 29, of Woburn.
Jewett was initially charged with having a controlled drug on him, two counts of disobeying a police officer, license prohibitions and operating after suspension.
Police said they searched the car after obtaining a warrant and found two handguns, one with a destroyed serial number.
The car was also found to have a fake vehicle identification number and was reported stolen from a dealership in Woburn within the past week.
“Additionally, numerous items of evidence related to identity theft, manufacturing fake ID’s, fraudulent credit cards, and stolen property was recovered during the execution of the search warrant,” police wrote in the statement.
Based on the initial results of the search warrant, police said they added charges of armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and handguns changing marks.
Police continue to investigate. Jewett is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Rockingham Superior Court.