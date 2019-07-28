METHUEN — Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a Concord man's death on unrelated charges early Sunday morning.
Joseph King Hanright, 29, was arrested at 40 Jackston St. for failing to stop for police, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, and the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.
Police said Hanright is in custody in Methuen, and no bail is arranged at this time. It is undecided if any bail will be set, police said.
According to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office, Hanright is a person of interest in the death of Marshall John Villeneuve, 64.
Villeneuve was found dead in his Concord home Friday, according to the release. An autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.
An extensive search was conducted Saturday afternoon by Methuen, Lawrence, North Andover and state police.
Methuen police said Hanright fled from a stolen car near Swan and Prospect streets. The other person in the car, a woman, was arrested and has since been released, police said.
Police said the two-hour search ended Saturday afternoon when the area was cleared by a state police helicopter.