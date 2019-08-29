Police arrest Timberlane employee for theft 

PLAISTOW — Police arrested a Timberlane Regional High School employee Aug. 20, accusing him of stealing a flatbed trailer from the district, according to court documents.
Timberlane Facilities Supervisor Ronald G. Mills II of 15 Carriage Lane, Hampstead — known as "Rodney Mills" in court documents — has been charged with theft and is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 in Rockingham County Superior Court
According to court documents, Plaistow Officer Stephen Dehullu II met with Timberlane's business operations coordinator, who reported the trailer stolen on Aug. 7.
According to the district's website, the district's business operations coordinator is Thomas Geary.
The two-axel, wooden trailer, usually parked behind the high school's baseball field, had not been seen since May, according to Dehullu's affidavit.
According to court documents, Mills was on administrative leave at the time that the trailer was stolen, performing construction work on the side.
According to the affidavit, someone told Geary they saw the 48-year-old driving around Hampstead with the missing trailer.
On Aug. 15, Hampstead Detective Mark Conway visited Mills' girlfriend's home, were he saw a trailer fitting the description of the one reported stolen, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit, Dehullu ran the vin-number of the trailer and confirmed it belonged to Timberlane.
When questioned about the trailer initially, Mills told police that he took it with permission, according to the affidavit.
Later Mills told police he decided to take the trailer without permission, according to the affidavit.