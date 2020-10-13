SALEM, N.H. — Police are investigating after a Newbury Comics employee at the Mall at Rockingham Park reportedly interrupted an armed robbery Friday afternoon.
According to a statement from police, the employee approached a man in the process of stealing and was met by a knife.
The suspect ran away with approximately $700 worth of records and got into the passenger seat of a waiting car that quickly took off, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a white man between 20 and 40 years old, between 5-feet 8-inches and 6 feet tall and likely weighing 180 to 220 pounds.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model black Jaguar.
This case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 603-893-1911.