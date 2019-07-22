PELHAM — Both drivers involved in a fatal head-on collision near 66 Keyes Hill Road late Friday afternoon were not wearing seat belts, according to police Sgt. Matt Keenliside.
It was initially reported that Joshua Nolette, 31, of Hudson, the driver of a 2015 Honda Civic who was killed in the crash, was not wearing a seat belt, but that Callen Aubry, 24, of Pelham, at the wheel of a 2009 GMC pickup truck, was properly secured.
Aubry, who suffered serious injuries and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, was not wearing a seat belt, Keenliside told The Eagle-Tribune on Saturday.
A third person involved in the accident, Amanda Acampara, 23, of Manchester, the owner of the Civic and a passenger in that vehicle, was wearing a seat belt, Keenliside said. Acampara also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
It appears that Nolette was driving on the wrong side of the road, police said. The accident was reported at around 5:22 p.m.