HAVERHILL — A 12-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries at a Boston hospital after the bicycle he was riding and a car collided near 81 Farrwood Ave. Friday afternoon, police said.
The boy was flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to Capt. Stephen Doherty, spokesman for the Haverhill Police Department. The incident happened around 1:07 p.m., Doherty said.
The incident is under investigation by Haverhill police. Doherty said it was not known whether the boy was wearing a helmet. The young rider collided with a Buick Encore, Doherty said.
"There are no criminal charges at this time," Doherty said.
