HAVERHILL — Police arrested a Haverhill man late Friday morning on a warrant in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Washington Street — a tightly packed residential part of the city.
Police said no one was wounded in the shooting, which was reported about 3:51 p.m.
Police charged Mario Acosta, 23, with assault with intent to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and other charges.
Acosta is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Haverhill District Court.
Police said multiple gunshots were fired near 294 Washington St. in the incident.
There was no property damage in the shooting, according to Capt. Stephen Doherty, spokesman for the Police Department.
