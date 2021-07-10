SALEM, N.H. — Police are investigating Saturday evening after a car crashed into a home, entrapping the driver and critically injuring a child inside the residence.
According to police, multiple 911 calls regarding the crash were received about 2 p.m.
First responders arrived at Silver Brook Road to find a 2019 Acura RDH into a home, police said.
Members of the Salem Fire Department transported both the child and the driver to Lawrence General Hospital. Officials have not identified anyone involved.
Police said the child was later flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital and is undergoing emergency surgery for serious injuries.
Salem detectives and the town’s Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team continued to investigate. They believe speed and alcohol were factors.
Silver Brook Road is closed between Candlestick Lane and Nugget Hill as of 6:15 p.m.