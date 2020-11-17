LONDONDERRY –– Investigators are seeking information from the public regarding the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl found unconscious in a car Monday morning at the RMZ Truck Stop.
Police said in a statement that officers were called to 137 Rockingham Road at 9:42 a.m. for a reported unresponsive toddler inside a car in the rear parking lot.
A day shift patrol sergeant was nearby and arrived on scene quickly to perform CPR until firefighter paramedics responded, the statement explains.
The toddler was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
“The identities of those involved are being withheld until after all family notifications have been made,” the police statement reads.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact lead investigator Det. Sgt. Daniel Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-425-5922.
Tips can also be made anonymously on Facebook, the Londonderry police website or by calling dispatch at 603-432-1118.